      DTDC Express promotes Abhishek Chakraborty to the CEO position

      Before assuming the role of CEO, Abhishek Chakraborty led DTDC as Executive Director for 15 years.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 9, 2024 5:06 PM
      As CEO, Abhishek Chakraborty is expected to continue building on DTDC's position as a front-runner in the logistics industry.

      DTDC Express Ltd., a leading express logistics provider in India has elevated Abhishek Chakraborty as its Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Chakraborty will continue to propel DTDC forward, solidifying its position as a front-runner in the logistics industry with the aim to drive substantial growth and innovation for the company.

      Chakraborty said: “Encapsulating our direction of “Building a NextGen DTDC for GenNext DTDCians”,... together we will continue to foster a culture of shared success and excellence.”

      Before assuming the role of CEO, Chakraborty led DTDC as Executive Director for 15 years. He played a pivotal role in establishing a strategic partnership between DTDC and Geopost (owned by La Poste). He also spearheaded the DTDC and Amarex partnership and introduced many initiatives like launching the MyDTDC app and introducing DTDCShipAssure™, DTDC’s 100 percent money-back guarantee service that enabled the company to achieve new heights. His strategic leadership expanded the company’s network to 16,000+ partners, serving 96 percent of India’s population and the larger South Asian diaspora globally.

      DTDC operates India’s largest physically accessible express logistics Network and has over 16,000+ exclusive channel partners that contribute to its sales and service capabilities.


