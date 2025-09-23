EaseMyTrip launches ‘Dussehra sale’ with discounts on flights, hotel bookings

Travel platform EaseMyTrip has announced ‘Dussehra Sale’ from 23rd September to 26th September 2025, offering diverrse deals on flights, hotels, cabs bookings along with holiday packages.

According to the stock exchange filing of the company, customers can receive discounts of up to Rs 8,000 on flight bookings and up to Rs 10,000 on hotel reservations during the four-day sale. Additionally, up to Rs 500 discounts are available on bus and cab bookings. Holiday packages are offered starting at Rs 9,999. To redeem these offers, customers need to use the promo code "EMTFEST" when booking, as stated by the company.

According to EaseMyTrip, hotels offering discounted rates and teaming up with travel platforms are Sterling, Starlit, WelcomHeritage, Pride, Club Mahindra, Byke, Justa, Fern, Ginger, Vits, Sayaji, Neemrana, AM Kollection, Cygnett, Amritara, Spree, Bloom, Zone By The Park, One Earth, Suba Group, Lords, The Clarks, Royal Orchid, OTHPL, Clarks Collection, Le roi, Renest, Treehouse, Citrus Prime, Brij, OYO, ITC, Shrigo, FAB, Fortune, Housr Corporate stays, Eight Continents, Vesta Hotels and Resorts, Fateh Collection, Aceotel, Moustache, OPO Hotels, Saltstayz, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, Sinclairs Hotels &Resorts, Mount Hotels, Hotel Sonar Bangla, Hotel Polo Towers Group, Elivaas, Magnus & Hosteller.

Additionally, the platform has collaborated with reputed airline partners like American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Saudia Airlines, ITA Airlines, UA Airlines, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Delta Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS International Air Lines, Air Canada, Singapore Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, EGYPTAIR, Myanmar Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Qantas Airways, Oman Air, Korean Air, Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet for the sale.