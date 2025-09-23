Disney brings back Jimmy Kimmel after weeklong suspension

ADVERTISEMENT
Walt Disney Co. said on Monday it will bring back Jimmy Kimmel Live! to its ABC network on Tuesday, less than a week after suspending the late-night program over comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Reuters reported.
The reversal follows days of political controversy, threats of regulatory scrutiny, and growing consumer pressure. Google searches for “how to cancel Disney+” surged to a 12-month high after viewers launched a campaign urging customers to drop the company’s streaming service in protest of Kimmel’s suspension, according to Google Trends.
Disney initially halted production last Wednesday after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr raised the possibility of fines and license reviews, and several ABC affiliates threatened to boycott the show. The company said it acted “to avoid further inflaming a tense situation,” calling Kimmel’s comments “ill-timed and thus insensitive,” though it stopped short of a formal apology.
By Monday, however, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Entertainment Co-Chair Dana Walden met with Kimmel and agreed to return him to the air. People familiar with the matter said the decision was driven by business concerns, not government pressure.
The suspension had quickly escalated into a political flashpoint. Former President Donald Trump, who frequently criticizes late-night hosts, praised the move last week and suggested broadcasters risked losing FCC licenses if they continued airing “distorted” content. Carr, a Trump ally, also urged affiliates to pull Kimmel from their lineups, drawing bipartisan criticism from lawmakers.
Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who leads Senate oversight of the FCC, joined Democrats in warning against government retaliation. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the panel’s lone Democrat, praised Disney for “its courage in the face of clear government intimidation.”
Uncertainty remains over how quickly local stations will bring Kimmel back. Sinclair Broadcast Group said it will continue to preempt the show with news programming while reviewing its options. Nexstar Media Group, ABC’s largest affiliate owner, declined immediate comment.
Kimmel, who has often ridiculed Trump, is expected to address the controversy when his show resumes Tuesday. It is not known whether he will apologize or modify his on-air commentary.
The episode highlights the growing collision of business risk, political pressure and consumer activism facing media companies. “Consumers were exercising their own First Amendment rights and ending their subscriptions,” said Susan Campbell, a media studies professor at the University of New Haven.