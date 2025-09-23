Pidilite Industries' Salil Dalal joins Bajaj Auto as President (Spares Business)

Salil Dalal, who led Pidilite Industries as chief business officer - construction chemicals division, has been appointed by Bajaj Auto as president (spares business).

In a note, he had shared his thoughts which highlighted, "Pidilite was where I spent 1/4th of my life and nearly 1/2 my career. Only filled with gratitude for everything that Pidilite has done for me. When I joined, I never thought I will spend more time here (13 yrs) than I spent at Asian Paints (10yrs). But that Fevicol ka jod !"

He stated, "I realised that at at Work, what's more important for me is the intellectual capability of peer set of people you work with, and freedom to experiment, learn, and perform in the role. Designation / Span of control is secondary. Thats what kept me at Pidilite, and thats what I looked for in prospective next opportunity."

He added, "Culture eats strategy for breakfast. The Rurban and later Emerging India stints will remain special for the "Can do" culture that allowed all of us ordinary individuals to believe in ourselves and achieve extra ordinary results. Fevicol Stint taught me innovation is a process and not a gift, and brand management is about consistency. Dr Fixit about building "Anti Fragility" in your team."

Since joining Pidilite in 2012, he had led and developed multiple key businesses and channels. Before taking the helm of the construction chemicals business, he served as the CBO for Fevicol. He also led the emerging India Business, where he was responsible for driving growth of all of consumer and bazaar products in small towns with populations below 2 lakh and rural markets.

In his stint as president of sales and marketing for Fevicol, Dalal strengthened the brand through successful digital campaigns, innovation pipeline, and developed initiatives for market share gain. Dalal began his journey in Pidilite as the president sales and marketing for Pidilite’s Rurban business, and tripled the sales and distribution reach of the business in 3 years.

Before joining Pidilite, he spent a decade at Asian Paints, working in Sales, IT, Marketing, and Services. He has also held stints at Future Group and Nokia.