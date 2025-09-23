Netflix and AB InBev ink Global Brand Partnership

AB InBev and Netflix announced a global partnership bringing together the iconic beer brands with the well-known entertainment service.

Through their global brand portfolio, AB InBev will collaborate with Netflix on co-marketing campaigns that will come to life across a variety of Netflix’s most popular global and regional titles like “The Gentlemen” from the UK, “Brasil 70 - A Saga do Tri” from Brazil, “Culinary Class Wars” from South Korea among others. The partnership will include consumer activations, title integrations, limited-edition packaging, digital promotions, and more.

Netflix and AB InBev will also partner on co-branded campaigns around Netflix live events. In Mexico, Cerveza Victoria was recently a presenting sponsor for the Canelo vs. Crawford matchup. AB InBev will also advertise in Netflix’s 2025 live NFL Christmas Game Day games. We will also collaborate around some of the world’s biggest events like the 2027 Women’s World Cup on Netflix.

“Streaming is a social and shared experience — it’s an occasion where beer and entertainment come together,” said Marcel Marcondes, global chief marketing officer, AB InBev.

He added, “This partnership is an opportunity for our brands to create deeper experiences with consumers and more moments of cheers while they watch the content that shapes culture.”