India Mobile Congress 2025 and Bharat 6G Alliance to host 2nd International Bharat 6G Symposium

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India to become a global leader in 6G innovation and lead the world in 6G patent filings, the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) is set to host the 2nd International Bharat 6G Symposium in partnership with Bharat 6G Alliance on October 9-10 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi.

This symposium will ignite high-level discussions on how 6G technology will drive digital sovereignty, economic growth and technological innovation in India and beyond.

The event will be inaugurated by Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon’ble Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, accompanied by Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, MoS for Communications and Rural Development; Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Chairman, DCC and Secretary, DoT; and Prof. Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Govt. of India.

The symposium will convene over 70 distinguished speakers from around the globe and India, with global participants representing regions such as the UK, Europe, USA, Japan, Germany, Scotland, Finland and Sweden. The symposium also brings technology and telecom stalwarts like Dr. Mallik Tatipamula, Chief Technology Officer, Ericsson Silicon Valley, Santa Clara, USA, a distinguished Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS).

The participating companies span a diverse ecosystem including technology and telecom vendors like Ericsson, Nokia, Nvidia and Qualcomm; international industry bodies including NGMN Alliance and GSMA.

The symposium will host distinguished academics from both Indian and global telecom ecosystems including Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, IIT Madras; Prof. Kiran Kuchi, IIT Hyderabad; Prof. Debarati Sen, IIT Kharagpur; Prof. Deepa Venkitesh, IIT Madras; Prof. Rohit Budhiraja, IIT Kanpur representing India’s strong academic leadership in 6G standards. They will be joined by global experts including Prof. Harald Haas from the University of Cambridge, UK; Dr. Ashutosh Dutta of Johns Hopkins University, USA; Prof. Tommy Svensson of Chalmers University, Sweden; and Prof. Kaveh Delfanazari from the University of Glasgow, UK, among many other leading researchers at the forefront of shaping 6G technology.

Prof. David Koilpillai, Chairman, Bharat 6G Alliance said, “Our focus is on enabling collaboration between diverse stakeholders, from global tech leaders to Indian telecom pioneers. This year’s symposium underscores India’s ambitions to lead the 6G race through cutting-edge research, development and strategic partnerships anchored in the vision of a digitally inclusive and economically vibrant Viksit Bharat.”

Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, DDG, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said, “India’s objectives for 6G are deeply linked to active engagement and participation in global standardization efforts. This year’s symposium will further solidify India’s position as a collaborators to work together with global 6G community. Participation of 6G Alliances and Partnerships from across the world exemplify our efforts to bring everyone together for 6G.”

The symposium’s agenda is organized into nine focused sessions covering critical topics such as Global 6G Initiatives, Key 6G Use Cases, Enabling 6G Technologies, Transition towards AI-Native 6G Networks, Non-Terrestrial Networks: 6G for Space Global Connectivity, Harmonization of Spectrum and Standards, and a Roundtable on Global Cooperation in driving a unified 6G roadmap.

The two-day event will witness the signing of two MoUs between industry, academia and government, alongside the launch of four technology industry reports.

