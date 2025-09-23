Nvidia and OpenAI forge $100 billion pact to reshape AI future

Nvidia will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply it with data center chips, marking a tie-up between two of the highest-profile players in the global artificial intelligence race.

"OpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a letter of intent for a landmark strategic partnership to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems for OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure to train and run its next generation of models on the path to deploying superintelligence," the joint press release said on September 22.

To support this deployment including data center and power capacity, NVIDIA intends to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as the new NVIDIA systems are deployed. The first phase is targeted to come online in the second half of 2026 using the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform.

“NVIDIA and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward — deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence.”

“Everything starts with compute,” said Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI. “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we’re building with NVIDIA to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale.”

“We’ve been working closely with NVIDIA since the early days of OpenAI,” said Greg Brockman, cofounder and president of OpenAI.

“We’ve utilized their platform to create AI systems that hundreds of millions of people use every day. We’re excited to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute with NVIDIA to push back the frontier of intelligence and scale the benefits of this technology to everyone.”

OpenAI will work with NVIDIA as a preferred strategic compute and networking partner for its AI factory growth plans. OpenAI and NVIDIA will work together to co-optimize their roadmaps for OpenAI’s model and infrastructure software and NVIDIA’s hardware and software.

This partnership complements the deep work OpenAI and NVIDIA are already doing with a broad network of collaborators, including Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank and Stargate partners, focused on building the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure.

OpenAI has grown to over 700 million weekly active users and strong adoption across global enterprises, small businesses and developers. This partnership will help OpenAI advance its mission to build artificial general intelligence that benefits all of humanity.

As per Reuters, Nvidia will now start investing in OpenAI for non-voting shares once the deal is finalized, then OpenAI can use the cash to buy Nvidia’s chips.