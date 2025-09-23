T-Mobile names Srini Gopalan as its next CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
T-Mobile, American wireless network operator, has named Srini Gopalan, its chief operating officer, as its next chief executive officer.
As T-Mobile’s chief operating officer (COO), Gopalan played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s next era of growth, driving momentum on T-Mobile’s multi-year plans. Working alongside T-Mobile’s senior leaders, he oversaw the company’s technology initiatives and go-to-market operations across the Consumer and Business groups, focusing on becoming a data-driven, AI-enabled, digital-first organization that brings exceptional experiences to Un-carrier’s customers and advances the company’s leadership in 5G and next-generation mobile networks.
Gopalan joined T-Mobile in March 2025, bringing extensive experience in technology, telecommunications and business operations, and a proven track record of operational excellence, digital transformation and customer-centric strategies.
He has previously served as a member of T-Mobile’s board of directors and most recently was CEO of Deutsche Telekom’s (DT) Germany business. There, he doubled the company’s growth rate, scaled fiber to connect millions of homes, and achieved record mobile market share. Earlier, as a Deutsche Telekom board member for Europe, he helped turn the business into one of the fastest-growing telecom operations in the region with top customer satisfaction scores.
Prior to DT, Gopalan had top roles at Bharti Airtel, Capital One, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom. Gopalan studied business administration at St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi and earned his Master of Business Administration at IIM Ahmedabad, India’s leading business school.
