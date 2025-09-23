PVR INOX slashes movie ticket prices to Rs 95, passes on GST benefit to consumers

ADVERTISEMENT
PVR INOX, has reduced the price of its Blockbuster Tuesday movie tickets to Rs 95, including GST. This move, which began on September 23 to coincide with the start of the Navratri festival, sees a drop from the previous price of Rs 99.
The price reduction directly passes on the benefits of a recent GST change. According to new regulations, GST on movie tickets priced at Rs 100 or less has been lowered from 12% to 5%. This change drops the base price of the Blockbuster Tuesday tickets to Rs 92, with the 5% GST bringing the final cost to Rs 95.
While many exhibitors have argued that the GST change primarily benefits single-screen cinemas, PVR INOX has been actively experimenting with promotional offers to boost footfalls, which remain 15-20% below pre-COVID levels. The company's initiatives include Cinema Lover’s Day and Senior's Day, among others. The company noted in its FY25 annual report that these events helped "re-anchor moviegoing as a recurring habit."
The timing of the price cut is strategic, coinciding with the festive season and a strong lineup of Hindi, Hollywood, and regional movies. Audiences can currently catch releases like the Bollywood film Jolly LLB 3, the anime movie Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle, and the Telugu film Mirai. Upcoming releases include One Battle After Another and They Call Him OG.