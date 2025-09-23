            
Jitendra Kumar Joshi Appointed Joint Advisor at TRAI Headquarters

Senior DoT officer to take charge on deputation for a three-year tenure, the notification read.

By  Akanksha NagarSep 23, 2025 10:14 AM
Joshi has been formally relieved from his present post to take up his new assignment at TRAI, according to the official memorandum issued by the DoT and signed by Sunil Kumar, Under Secretary to the Government of India.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has approved the appointment of Jitendra Kumar Joshi, an Indian Telecommunication Service (ITS) officer, as Joint Advisor at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Headquarters on deputation basis.

Currently serving as Director (Vigilance-I) at the DoT headquarters in New Delhi, Joshi will assume his new role at TRAI for an initial period of three years, effective from September 25, 2025, or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.

The deputation will be governed by the terms and conditions outlined by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T), as per existing government orders. Matters not covered under these guidelines will be decided in line with the borrowing organization’s policies.

First Published on Sep 23, 2025 10:14 AM

