Oracle promotes Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia to co-CEO

Oracle has restructured its top leadership as it accelerates efforts to cement its position in the AI infrastructure market. The company announced on Monday that Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia have been appointed co-chief executives.

Magouyrk, who joined Oracle in 2014 from Amazon Web Services, was a founding member of Oracle’s cloud engineering team and has led its cloud infrastructure business for more than a decade. Sicilia, meanwhile, became president of Oracle’s industries division in June. He has been with the company since 2008, when Oracle acquired project portfolio management firm Primavera Systems, and has held a series of senior roles since then.

The leadership changes come as Safra Catz, who has served as Oracle’s chief executive since 2014, transitions to a new position as executive vice chair of the board of directors.

“Today, Oracle is recognised as the cloud of choice for both AI training and inferencing. I’m very proud of that,” Catz said in a statement as per a report by TechCrunch. “Oracle’s technology and business have never been stronger. And our breathtaking growth rate points to an even more prosperous future. At this time of strength is the right moment to pass the CEO role to the next generation of capable executives.”

Traditionally known as a cloud infrastructure provider, Oracle has sharpened its focus on AI infrastructure in recent years. Earlier this year it joined the $500 billion Stargate Project — alongside OpenAI and SoftBank — to build next-generation data centres in the US.