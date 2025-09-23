Ola Electric unveils festive sale, offers EVs starting at Rs 49,999

ADVERTISEMENT
Ahead of the festive season, Ola Electric on Tuesday announced a nine-day “Ola Muhurat Mahotsav” beginning September 23. As part of the special sale, the EV maker will offer its S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles starting at Rs 49,999. The S1 X 2kWh and Roadster X 2.5kWh will be priced at Rs 49,999, while the S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh will be available at Rs 99,999. Both the S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh feature Ola’s new 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs. The company clarified that these introductory prices will apply to limited units on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ola Electric’s broader S1 Gen 3 lineup includes the S1 Pro+ in 5.2kWh and 4kWh variants, and the S1 Pro in 4kWh and 3kWh options, priced between Rs 1,20,999 and Rs 1,69,999. The Gen 3 S1 X+ (4kWh) is priced at Rs 1,11,999, while the S1 X range (2kWh, 3kWh, 4kWh) is priced between Rs 81,999 and Rs 1,03,999. The company also continues to retail its Gen 2 S1 Pro and S1 X (4kWh) at Rs 1,18,999 and Rs 97,999, respectively.
In the motorcycle portfolio, the Roadster X+ (4.5kWh) is priced at Rs 1,27,499, while the Roadster X range (2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, 4.5kWh) is available between Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,24,999. At its annual ‘Sankalp’ event, Ola Electric also showcased its new 4680 Bharat Cell-powered vehicles, including the S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh (Rs 1,69,999) and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (Rs 1,89,999). The company further introduced the S1 Pro Sport, a sports scooter available in 5.2kWh and 4kWh variants, starting at Rs 1,49,999, with deliveries slated to begin in January 2026.