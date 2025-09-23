DoT invites applications for next Chairperson of Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal

ADVERTISEMENT
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Restructuring Division, has invited applications for the post of Chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), a key appellate authority regulating disputes across telecom, broadcasting, IT, aviation tariff and Aadhaar-related matters.
According to the official memorandum dated September 22, 2025, applications must be submitted through proper channel by November 17, 2025 (5:30 PM). The vacancy is set to arise on March 14, 2026.
According to TDSAT website, the current Chairperson is Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel (appointed on March 14, 2022).
Established under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997, TDSAT hears appeals and adjudicates disputes under multiple legislations, including:
- The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997 (as amended)
- The Information Technology Act, 2008
- The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008
- The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, and its 2019 Amendment
The tribunal, headquartered in New Delhi, plays a critical role in resolving complex industry disputes spanning telecom pricing, broadcasting content regulation, airport tariffs, and Aadhaar-linked services.
Eligibility
As per the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021 and Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021, the following conditions apply:
Qualification: A person shall not be qualified for appointment unless he/she is, or has been, a Judge of the Supreme Court, or is, or has been, Chief Justice of a High Court.
Age: Candidates must be at least 50 years of age at the time of appointment.
Tenure: The Chairperson holds office for four years or until the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.
Salary: ₹2,50,000 (fixed) per month, along with allowances and facilities applicable to a Government of India Group ‘A’ officer of equivalent rank.
Selection Process
The Search-Cum-Selection Committee, constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act, will evaluate applications, giving due weightage to qualifications and experience. Shortlisted candidates will undergo a personal interaction, with the final decision based on an overall evaluation of merit.
Application Procedure
Eligible candidates must submit applications with the following:
Bio-data in prescribed pro forma (Annexure-I)
Employer’s/Head of Office certificate (Annexure-II, for serving govt. employees)
Attested copies of ACR/APAR dossiers (last five years)
Cadre clearance (for govt. employees)
Integrity and vigilance clearance (Annexure-III)
Details of penalties, if any, imposed in last 10 years
Applications must be sent both physically by post and as a soft copy via email to Ramanuj Dey, Director (Restructuring).