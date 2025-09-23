OpenAI to roll out compute-heavy features, but only for ChatGPT Pro users at extra cost

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI is preparing to introduce new compute-intensive capabilities to ChatGPT, but access will be limited to its highest-paying subscribers.
Chief executive Sam Altman confirmed the move in a post on X, saying the company would soon allow ChatGPT users to run significantly heavier tasks. However, these features will initially be available only to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, priced at ₹19,900 per month.
Altman explained that the decision was driven by the “associated costs” of enabling compute-heavy offerings. He added that “some new products will have additional fees” on top of the subscription price.
Despite the restrictions, Altman stressed that OpenAI remains committed to its long-term ambition of reducing the cost of AI access. “We also want to learn what's possible when we throw a lot of compute, at today’s model costs, at interesting new ideas,” he said.
The ChatGPT Pro tier includes unlimited messages, image generation and access to Sora for video creation. By contrast, earlier this year OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go in India — a budget plan at just ₹399 per month — aimed at broadening adoption in emerging markets.
Altman’s comments echo remarks he made to The Verge recently, when he cautioned that investors may be getting “overexcited about AI”, warning of the risk of a bubble. Nevertheless, he insisted that artificial intelligence is “the most important thing to happen in a very long time.”