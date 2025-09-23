IndusInd Bank appoints Viral Damania as CFO

ADVERTISEMENT
IndusInd Bank has appointed Viral Damania as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank.
Santosh Kumar, who held additional responsibilities as Special Officer-Finance & Accounts, will continue as Deputy CFO but will no longer be categorized as a Key Managerial Person.
Damania is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, and Cost & Works Accountant and holds an ISACA certification in Information Systems Audit and Control. He is a seasoned finance leader with over 27 years of professional experience across banking and professional services.
Till recently, he was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Bank of America India, where he oversaw the Bank branch entity and BofA Securities India Ltd. He also served as a member of the country leadership team and was also a non-executive director on the board of BofA Securities India Ltd. Prior to Bank of America, he worked with Citibank N.A. in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka and with Price Waterhouse Coopers