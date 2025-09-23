Google brings Gemini AI to Chrome, Workspace and iOS in major rollout

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is embedding its Gemini artificial intelligence models into its Chrome browser, Workspace suite and iOS devices, as the tech giant accelerates efforts to integrate AI across its ecosystem.
Gemini will now be available to US desktop users of Chrome on Mac and Windows, provided their system language is set to English. The company said iOS users will gain access in the coming weeks, while businesses will see Gemini deployed across Workspace with deeper integrations into Calendar, YouTube and Maps. Broader mobile availability in the US is expected later this year.
Google added that Gemini in Chrome will gain “agentic” features — the ability to handle multi-step tasks, resurface previously visited pages, and generate summaries across multiple websites.
The move comes just weeks after a US federal judge allowed Google to retain control of its Chrome browser and Android operating system in a high-profile antitrust case. Judge Amit Mehta barred the company from signing certain exclusive deals with device and browser makers, and ordered Google to share data with rivals to promote competition in search.
The expansion underscores Google’s determination to fend off rising competitors such as Perplexity, whose AI-driven Comet browser offers task automation and has tabled a $34.5 billion unsolicited all-cash bid for Chrome.
Despite ongoing regulatory scrutiny, Google is pushing ahead with AI adoption. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is in talks with Google to incorporate Gemini into a revamped version of Siri.