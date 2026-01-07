Federal Bank launches ‘The Fortuna Wave’ as its new brand identity

The brand refresh comes on the back of a strong push to increase wallet share across customer segments, scale new business, and leverage technology to create experiential differentiators.

Federal Bank unveiled its refreshed brand identity, 'The Fortuna Wave'. The launch took place in the presence of the Bank’s Leadership and the Brand Ambassador Vidya Balan at Mumbai.

The intent behind the refresh was to enhance the recognition and differentiation for the Federal Bank brand, in order to ensure a distinct, coherent, and continuous visual language across their physical and digital assets.

The brand refresh comes on the back of a strong push to increase wallet share across customer segments, scale new business, and leverage technology to create experiential differentiators. It is also aligned with their efforts to strengthen on-ground market presence—bringing emerging markets into prominence and enabling established markets to evolve into dominant contributors to the Bank’s portfolio, stated the company in its statement.

The word mark – FEDERALBANK, now has a more fluid, forward and round edge approach. As per the company statement, the upper case has given way to well-rounded typeface which balances sharpness with warmth. The italicised style as been retained and the familiar yellow underline continues to stand for partnership and support. The boxed structure has been freed, allowing the logo to adapt fluidly across mediums and digital touchpoints.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 9:18 AM