Zepto introduces in-app UPI payments as delivery platforms internalise checkout

Quick commerce company Zepto has rolled out an in-app UPI payments feature, Moneycontrol has learnt, as large delivery platforms increasingly internalise payments to streamline checkout and reduce reliance on third-party UPI providers.

The new feature enables users to complete UPI transactions directly within the Zepto app without being redirected to external payment applications such as Google Pay or PhonePe.

Zepto has not made a formal public announcement regarding the launch and did not respond to queries about the structure of the offering at the time of publishing.

The rollout places Zepto alongside food delivery rivals that have recently built native in-app UPI flows, reflecting a broader shift in how leading consumer internet platforms are approaching digital payments.

Zepto’s move follows similar initiatives by Swiggy and Zomato, both of which have launched in-app UPI solutions over the past year.

Swiggy recently introduced Swiggy UPI using the National Payments Corporation of India’s UPI plug-in framework, allowing users to complete payments entirely within the app after a one-time setup. The company has said the feature reduces checkout time and lowers payment failures by eliminating the need to switch between apps during transactions.

Zomato, meanwhile, rolled out its own UPI service in partnership with ICICI Bank, enabling users to create a Zomato-linked UPI ID and make real-time payments directly within the app. Zomato’s model is closer to issuing a full UPI handle through a banking partner, compared with Swiggy’s plug-in-led integration.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 11:12 AM