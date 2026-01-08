Prasar Bharati proposes PPP model for D2M Broadcasting: MIB report

Prasar Bharati, in partnership with IIT Kanpur and Saankhya Labs (Tejas Networks), is currently testing D2M technology in over 19 cities in India.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting now in its Annual Report 2024-25 have stated that Prasar Bharati has advanced plans for a nationwide rollout of Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) digital terrestrial broadcasting by submitting inputs for a draft Cabinet note and a proposal for the Committee of Secretaries (CoS), signalling that the government is preparing to take a policy call on deploying the technology under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Under the PPP approach being examined, private players are expected to bring in capital, technology and execution capabilities, while Prasar Bharati anchors the project as the public broadcaster, responsible for national coverage, spectrum usage and public service delivery. The model is aimed at accelerating deployment while limiting fiscal strain on the exchequer.

The report states, "Observations/ suggestions of DoT have been suitably addressed by IIT Kanpur and response has been submitted to Ministry of I&B. Input for Draft Cabinet Note and for Note for Committee of Secretaries (CoS) on “Roll Out of Direct to Mobile (D2M) Digital Terrestrial Broadcast Service in PPP Model”, were submitted by Prasar Bharati to Ministry of I&B."

The proposal has been shaped through consultations between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which reviewed issues such as spectrum coexistence, alignment with telecom networks and regulatory safeguards. Observations made by DoT were addressed as part of the inputs submitted for Cabinet and CoS deliberations.

Storyboard18 had first reported about The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) referring the Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting proposal to a committee of secretaries. This committee includes representatives from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Department of Space (DoS), and MIB. Initially, the D2M broadcasting proposal was intended to go directly to the cabinet.

Direct-to-Mobile is a broadcasting technology that enables users to receive multimedia content on their phones without an internet connection, similar to FM radio, where signals are transmitted and received by a device’s receiver. The government plans to roll-out D2M nationwide especially in tier II and III cities.

Prasar Bharati, in partnership with IIT Kanpur and Saankhya Labs (Tejas Networks), is currently testing D2M technology in over 19 cities in India. This technology could allow the government to broadcast content in areas lacking internet connectivity, focusing on educational programming and emergency broadcasts.

The MIB has strongly advocated for D2M, highlighting that, of the 280 million households in India, only 190 million have a television, leaving the rest “TV Dark.” In contrast, there are approximately 800 million smartphone users and 250 million feature phone users in the country.

For industry participants, the proposed PPP framework opens up opportunities for broadcast technology firms, transmission infrastructure providers, handset manufacturers and system integrators. The final Cabinet decision will determine timelines, commercial terms and the scale of private participation.

The Cabinet and CoS review will be critical in deciding whether India moves from pilot trials to a full-scale rollout, potentially reshaping how broadcast content is delivered in a mobile-first market.

Recently, private telecom operators have challenged the recent technical tests conducted for Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting, seeking fresh trials and consultations, even as a study commissioned by public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has concluded that the technology does not cause harmful interference to mobile networks or abnormal heating in smartphones.

A comprehensive series of technical tests conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) found that D2M broadcast technology operating in the 470–582 MHz frequency band does not interfere with 4G and 5G mobile networks and remains within acceptable thermal limits for consumer devices. The findings were reviewed and certified by Bengaluru-based Aracion Technology Pvt. Ltd., a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited facility.

The results are being seen as a significant milestone in India’s efforts to explore next-generation broadcast technologies for large-scale content delivery, particularly for live television and multimedia services on mobile devices without an active internet connection or SIM card.

However, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents telecom service providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, has raised concerns over the manner in which the trials were conducted, arguing that they deviate from the transparent, consultative and technology-neutral framework outlined by the government.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 8:06 AM