Google Gemini Nano Banana allegedly used by Swiggy Instamart customer to alter egg photo, gets refunded

A social media post has gone viral after alleging that a Swiggy Instamart customer manipulated an image of a cracked egg using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana AI to obtain a full refund. The incident has triggered fresh concerns about the vulnerability of quick-commerce refund systems in the age of advanced, easily accessible image-generation tools.

According to X user Kapilansh, the customer had ordered a tray of eggs and received only one cracked piece. Instead of raising a routine complaint, the individual allegedly turned to Gemini Nano, instructing the AI to “apply more cracks”. Within seconds, the platform is said to have transformed an image of largely intact eggs into one showing more than 20 convincingly cracked eggs.

The viral post stated: “Someone ordered eggs on Instamart and only one came cracked. Instead of just reporting it, they opened Gemini Nano and literally typed: ‘apply more cracks.’ In a few seconds, AI turned that tray into 20+ cracked eggs — flawless, realistic, impossible to distinguish.” [sic]

The manipulated image was then reportedly submitted to Swiggy Instamart’s chat support as evidence of damage to claim a refund of Rs 245. The support representative, according to the post, processed the refund immediately upon reviewing the photograph and closed the case without questioning its authenticity.

The author of the viral thread warned: “Our refund systems were built for a world where photos were trustworthy… now they’re up against 2025-level AI — and they’re getting absolutely destroyed.” They further argued that if even a fraction of customers adopt such tactics, quick-commerce unit economics “won’t just suffer — they will implode.” [sic]

The post stressed that the issue lies not with AI itself but with verification processes that have failed to evolve. For India’s expanding quick-commerce sector, the episode underscores the growing threat of fraud facilitated by AI — a battle that may increasingly pit AI tools against AI-powered verification systems.

While this specific Instamart case has not been independently verified, experts note that the scenario is entirely plausible, given the speed, sophistication and smartphone integration of modern generative image technologies.

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 2:35 PM