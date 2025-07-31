Mark Zuckerberg's billion-dollar AI bids fail to lure talent from Mira Murati's Thinking Machines lab

Mark Zuckerberg's ambitious quest to assemble a world-class AI "dream team" for Meta's recently launched Superintelligence Lab has hit an unexpected snag. Despite making jaw-dropping, billion-dollar offers to top researchers at Thinking Machines Lab, the burgeoning AI startup led by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, not a single individual has accepted Meta's lucrative proposals.

According to reports, Meta extended astronomical compensation packages, with one researcher reportedly offered a staggering $1 billion over multiple years. Other offers ranged between $200 million and $500 million, set to vest over four years.

However, sources quoted in the Wired report plainly state, "So far at Thinking Machines Lab, not a single person has taken the offer." This unified rejection of such unprecedented financial incentives has sent ripples through the tech industry, where high-stakes talent acquisition is common.

Thinking Machines Lab, founded by Murati after her departure from OpenAI, has rapidly emerged as a highly anticipated player in the AI landscape. The company has already secured funding at an astonishing $12 billion valuation, despite not yet having launched a product. This remarkable valuation underscores the immense confidence the tech world places in Murati's leadership and strategic vision.

Many industry observers believe that Murati's compelling long-term vision and leadership are key factors in her team's decision to remain cohesive. In an industry where enormous paychecks often dictate career moves, this collective stance highlights a growing trend where mission and leadership may be valued above even the most exorbitant financial enticements.

San Francisco, CA – Mark Zuckerberg's ambitious quest to assemble a world-class AI "dream team" for Meta's recently launched Superintelligence Lab has hit an unexpected snag. Despite making jaw-dropping, billion-dollar offers to top researchers at Thinking Machines Lab, the burgeoning AI startup led by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, not a single individual has accepted Meta's lucrative proposals.

According to a new report in Wired, Meta extended astronomical compensation packages, with one researcher reportedly offered a staggering $1 billion over multiple years. Other offers ranged between $200 million and $500 million, set to vest over four years.

However, sources quoted in the Wired report plainly state, "So far at Thinking Machines Lab, not a single person has taken the offer." This unified rejection of such unprecedented financial incentives has sent ripples through the tech industry, where high-stakes talent acquisition is common.

Thinking Machines Lab, founded by Murati after her departure from OpenAI, has rapidly emerged as a highly anticipated player in the AI landscape. The company has already secured funding at an astonishing $12 billion valuation, despite not yet having launched a product. This remarkable valuation underscores the immense confidence the tech world places in Murati's leadership and strategic vision.