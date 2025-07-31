Mark Zuckerberg's billion-dollar AI bids fail to lure talent from Mira Murati's Thinking Machines lab

            
OpenAI's rapid growth occurs amid intense pressure to retain its top-tier AI talent. Rival Meta has reportedly poached at least eight OpenAI employees this year and is aggressively recruiting for its own 'Superintelligence' lab, offering highly competitive compensation packages.

Jul 31, 2025
According to reports, Meta extended astronomical compensation packages, with one researcher reportedly offered a staggering $1 billion over multiple years. Other offers ranged between $200 million and $500 million, set to vest over four years.

Mark Zuckerberg's ambitious quest to assemble a world-class AI "dream team" for Meta's recently launched Superintelligence Lab has hit an unexpected snag. Despite making jaw-dropping, billion-dollar offers to top researchers at Thinking Machines Lab, the burgeoning AI startup led by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, not a single individual has accepted Meta's lucrative proposals.

However, sources quoted in the Wired report plainly state, "So far at Thinking Machines Lab, not a single person has taken the offer." This unified rejection of such unprecedented financial incentives has sent ripples through the tech industry, where high-stakes talent acquisition is common.

Thinking Machines Lab, founded by Murati after her departure from OpenAI, has rapidly emerged as a highly anticipated player in the AI landscape. The company has already secured funding at an astonishing $12 billion valuation, despite not yet having launched a product. This remarkable valuation underscores the immense confidence the tech world places in Murati's leadership and strategic vision.

Many industry observers believe that Murati's compelling long-term vision and leadership are key factors in her team's decision to remain cohesive. In an industry where enormous paychecks often dictate career moves, this collective stance highlights a growing trend where mission and leadership may be valued above even the most exorbitant financial enticements.

First Published on Jul 31, 2025

