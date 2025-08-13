JSW Paints reimagines the National Flag in new Independence Day 2025 ad film

ADVERTISEMENT
This Independence Day, JSW Paints, India’s paints company and part of the US$ 23 billion JSW Group released its new film that reimagines how we experience the national flag. The campaign has been launched across digital platforms.
Conceptualized by TBWA India, the film captures a tender moment between a father and son on the terrace of their home. As the national flag is raised on TV on the occasion of Independence day, the son creates a hand-painted tricolour filled with textured storytelling using JSW Paints, Aquaglo, highlighted the company in its statement.
The son guides his visually impaired father’s hand across the painting to help him experience the national flag. The film closes with a note, “Khoobsurti, jo dil ki aankhon se bhi dekhi ja sake.”
Commenting on the campaign, Ashish Rai, chief executive officer, JSW Decorative Paints said, “Our Independence Day campaign highlights that beauty is not just visual, it is rooted in emotion and profound human connection. This story explores how art and colour can evoke emotion and unity. It captures the core of our Think Beautiful philosophy - where every product and story is designed to resonate with thoughtfulness, empathy and creativity.”
Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India added, “At TBWA\India, we believe in ideas that challenge convention and connect deeply. With JSW Paints, we've consistently explored what 'Think Beautiful' means beyond the surface. This Independence Day, our film attempts to convert an abstract idea like beauty into something deeply felt – quite literally. Casting a blind protagonist wasn't just a creative choice, it was a commitment to truth. And the result is a piece that resonates emotionally, while staying true to JSW Paints’ brand values.”
Russell Barrett, chief creative experience officer, TBWA\India said, “Sometimes, the most powerful visuals don’t come from what’s seen – but from what’s felt. In this film, we wanted to challenge the very idea of how beauty is perceived. That meant casting not an actor playing blind, but a man who truly sees the world differently. His performance doesn’t just subvert the clichés we’ve grown used to – it humanises them. This isn’t just a film. It’s our way of showing that ‘Think Beautiful’ can live in the most unexpected moments.”