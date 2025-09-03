Vishal Mega Mart tightens ad budget to Rs 26 crore in FY25, posts 37% rise in profit

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd., operator of the hypermarket chain, slashed its advertising and promotional expenditures by 12.5% in fiscal year 2025. According to the company’s annual report, Vishal Mega Mart spent Rs 26.6 crore on ads and business promotions compared to Rs 30.4 crore in the previous financial year.

The company’s profit increased by 36.7% in FY25 to Rs 632 crore compared to Rs 462 crore in FY24. Its EBITDA rose 22.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,530.2 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,248.6 crore in FY24.

The retail chain’s revenue from operations increased from Rs 8,912 crore in FY24 to Rs 10,716 crore in FY25. Revenue from apparel accounted for 44% at Rs 4,704.7 crore, while FMCG and general merchandise generated Rs 2,973 crore and Rs 3,022 crore, respectively.

The retail chain, which owns 26 brands, said its private labels contributed 73.1% of revenue, with six brands clocking over Rs 5 billion each in FY25 and 19 brands crossing Rs 1 billion each.

Vishal Mega Mart opened 85 new stores in FY25, taking the total count to 696 as of March 31, 2025. The company also forayed into quick commerce, offering two-hour express delivery.

“As of March 31, 2025, we operated across 12.2 million square feet, allowing us to serve a rapidly growing customer base with greater convenience and reach. Our category mix remained stable, with apparel contributing 44% to our revenues, general merchandise contributing 28%, and FMCG contributing 28%. In summary, FY 2024–25 has been a year of strong financial delivery and strategic progress. We remain committed to delivering value to all stakeholders as we continue to scale responsibly, innovate boldly, and execute with discipline,” said Gunender Kapur, Managing Director & CEO of the company.