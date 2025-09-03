Suryakumar Yadav becomes first brand ambassador of Skyscanner

ADVERTISEMENT
Skyscanner has signed cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its first-ever brand ambassador in India, underscoring the country’s growing importance in the company’s global expansion strategy.
Vipin Grover, company's India Growth & Marketing Lead on LinkedIn wrote, "This is finally happening - SKY with Skyscanner! Undoubtedly one of the key highlights of the career: onboarding SKY as the very first brand ambassador for Skyscanner India. India is set to become one of the fastest growing markets for Skyscanner and we have exciting plans ahead. An extraordinary collaborative effort, so proud we could make this happen in our very first year."
Skyscanner recently reported record growth across its travel verticals and is betting big on India as one of its fastest-growing markets. The platform, which connects over 160 million monthly users across 180 countries, expects to double its audience in India in the near term.
The announcement also comes as Skyscanner transitions leadership globally, with Bryan Batista taking over as CEO from June 2025. Prior to him, John Mangelaars was the CEO of the company. Earlier, Batista worked as the Chief Operating Officer of the company till June 1, 2025.
Skyscanner has positioned itself as a one-stop solution for Indian consumers planning trips domestically and abroad with over 1,200 partners across flights, hotels, car rentals and now rail and package travel in select markets.
