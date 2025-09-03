Kartik Aaryan buys Rs 2 cr land in Alibaug, joins Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon as neighbours

ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has expanded his real estate footprint by investing in Alibaug, one of the most sought-after coastal destinations near Mumbai, as per media reports.
The actor has purchased a 2,000 sq. ft. land parcel worth Rs 2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug, a flagship project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).
This marks Aaryan's first-ever land investment. "Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today — close to Mumbai and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I have invested in land and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment," Aaryan said in a statement.
With this move, the actor joins a growing list of Bollywood celebrities investing in the region.
Amitabh Bachchan purchased a 10,000 sq. ft. plot worth Rs 10 crore in 2024, while Kriti Sanon bought a 2,000 sq. ft. land parcel at Sol de Alibaug, another HoABL development. Both projects are part of HoABL's premium real estate offerings.
Since its launch in April 2023, HoABL has attracted high-profile buyers including film stars, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives, across its projects in Ayodhya, Vrindavan, Goa, and now Alibaug.