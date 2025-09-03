India’s ad market grows; TV up 27%, Print 26% in H1 2025: Excellent Publicity

The first half of 2025 has brought fascinating shifts in India’s advertising landscape. Television continues to hold its ground as a trusted and far-reaching medium, reveals advertising trends report for January-June 2025 by Ad-tech and media planning agency, Excellent Publicity, in collaboration with TAM Media Research Pvt. Ltd., TAM AdEx, and RCS India.

As per the report, TV ad volumes grew by 27% compared to the same period last year, with ad spending across channels up 64% from 2023 in the first half of 2025. Entertainment, E-commerce and Social Media categories were the heaviest advertisers, claiming 25.6% of total ad volumes.

Star India emerged as the top advertiser, with Jio Hotstar standing out as the most featured brand. Primarily, Sports and General Entertainment Channels took over the airwaves and captured more than 84% of television ad time. Meanwhile, Prime Time continued to be the most sought-after window for visibility.

The report further reveals that Radio as the medium has maintained its steady charm, growing ad revenues by 10% over 2023, proving that hyper-local relevance still wins hearts and minds.

Properties and Real Estate continued to be the top category in Radio, followed by Cars. Maruti Suzuki India led the list of advertisers, and Jeena Sikho emerged as the most advertised brand. Commercial Vehicles saw the biggest jump, with a 24X growth in ad spends.

Vaishal Dalal, Co-founder & Director of Excellent Publicity, said, “What’s really interesting is how brands are navigating a delicate balance. TV still captures attention, radio keeps the connection local and relatable, print is earning back trust, and digital is becoming sharper and more targeted. The brands that truly succeed are the ones that recognize what each medium does best, while staying flexible, innovative, and creative.”

Additionally, Print made a strong comeback, growing 26% over the same period in 2023. Cars topped the category spends with an 8.9% share, while Retail Departmental Stores entered the top 10 for the first time.

In Print, Maruti Suzuki India led advertisers, with Allen Career Institute remaining the most visible brand. In terms of growth, two-wheelers led the pack with an increase of 31%.

Digital advertising continues to move from progressive campaigns to precision led by data. While ad spends all told were down slightly by 8% YOY, the active advertisers reached a three-year high for the number of advertisers, indicating that confidence in digital first strategies is increasing. Online Shopping captured 11.2% of total spends, with Amazon Online India as the top advertiser and Amazon as the most visible brand.