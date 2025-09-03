'No succession talks, no new CEO plans': BigBasket’s Hari Menon rejects leadership change speculation

ADVERTISEMENT
Online grocery and supermarket platform BigBasket is not considering any leadership changes, Co-founder and CEO Hari Menon said in a statement.
“There have been no discussions with the Board about succession planning, and our current leadership structure remains intact,” he clarified. “The founding team is not bound by any exit timelines,” Menon added.
He further stated, “There are no plans to hire a new CEO for BigBasket, and no formal search process has been initiated for such a role. We are fully focused on maintaining stability, innovation, and growth in the business.”
The clarification comes after a media report on Tuesday suggested that Menon was nearing the end of his tenure following Tata Group’s acquisition of the company in 2021. The report claimed that Menon had been shortlisting potential successors in consultation with the board, according to The Economic Times.
Founded in 2011 by Hari Menon, Vipul Parekh, VS Sudhakar, Abhinay Choudhari, and VS Ramesh as a scheduled grocery delivery service, BigBasket has since evolved into one of India’s largest online grocers. Currently, Parekh oversees finance and marketing, while Ramesh manages logistics and supply chain. Choudhari exited after the Tata Group acquisition.
Earlier this year, Menon said the company aims to list on Indian stock exchanges within the next two years. Speaking at a CNBC-TV18 event, he added that the Tata-backed grocery business is on a strong growth trajectory, targeting to double its size between March 2025 and 2026.
Additionally, BigBasket is preparing to roll out 10-minute food delivery services nationwide by the end of FY26, taking on rivals such as Swiggy’s Snacc and Zepto Cafe. The company plans to increase its dark store count from around 700 to 1,000–1,200 by the end of 2025. According to Reuters, the quick-delivery menu will include items from Tata-owned brands such as Starbucks and Indian Hotels’ food arm, Qmin.