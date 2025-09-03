'Nothing in life prepares you for heartbreak': Virat Kohli reflects on RCB victory stampede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli has spoken out on the June 4 stampede that claimed 11 lives during his franchise's IPL victory franchise celebrations in Bengaluru, describing it as a day of deep sorrow that turned triumph into tragedy.

"Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise's history...turned into something tragic," Kohli said an an emotional statement shared by RCB on its official X handle.

The incident unfolded at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where nearly 2.5 lakh fans had gathered to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title. Overwhelmed by the massive crowd, the police struggled to maintain control.

An official enquiry later found that the franchise had not secured proper clearances and had amplified the turnout by issuing open social media invitations.

Kohli, in his first elaborate response since the tragedy, added, "I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost…and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility."

The mishap sparked widespread criticism of RCB's management. In response, the franchise announced a Rs 25 lakh compensation for each of the deceased families and set up 'RCB Cares,' a foundation aimed at working with stadium authorities, sporting bodies, and league partners to establish stronger crowd management protocols.