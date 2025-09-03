Digitas India's CEO Unny Radhakrishnan to step down

Unny Radhakrishnan, who led Digitas India as chief executive officer, will be stepping down from his position.

In a note, he shared, "End of this month, September as I step down from my current role, will mark the end of my 5.5 years journey at Digitas/Publicis. Every leadership role in some ways is a constant attempt to understand how the world works and find/learn new ways of seeing things. While attempting to bring together people with different expertise and temperament to do things which otherwise could not have been done by any single individual."

He added, "Each one of us are a combination of hopes, aspirations, ambitions, energy, fears, anxieties, insecurities and vulnerabilities. Playing in its full glory on our floors! Trying to understand the context where people come from, navigating that rich mindscape and helping others navigate it to make great work possible is what I enjoyed the most. Before the tag of ‘Great Place to Work’, our attempt was/is to be known for ‘Great Work and Great People To Work With’. Because people and their work make places."

Radhakrishnan began his position at SWIFT as a programmer and then joined Sterling Holiday Resorts India as a systems analyst. Having held stints at Sifa Sanpra Systems, Alacrity Housing, BridgeOver TW, he joined GroupM as business director - digital, Maxus and Mediacom.

He led WPP as a consultant, and then led SHEROES as chief people and business officer.