Adobe appoints Ben Goodman as APAC President to lead its Asia Pacific business

Adobe has appointed Ben Goodman as President of Asia Pacific (APAC) & Digital Experience (DX) Japan.
In this role, Goodman will lead Adobe’s business across APAC and the company’s Digital Experience business in Japan, reporting to Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer, Adobe Enterprise.
“Ben’s leadership experience aligns perfectly with Adobe’s ambitions in APAC and Japan. He brings a strong vision for growth, a strong record of delivering customer value and a proven history of building successful teams across this diverse region,” said Frieder.
Goodman has more than 20 years of experience leading teams across APAC and Japan, driving transformation at several multinational and regional organisations. He joins Adobe from Okta where he spent three years as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan, leading the organisation’s regional operations and growth strategy.
This appointment marks Goodman’s return to Adobe, having previously served as Managing Director of Digital Experience Sales in APAC in 2019 and 2020.
“APAC and Japan are emerging leaders in adopting and scaling innovation like AI, and businesses are looking to seize this opportunity to deliver highly relevant and engaging customer experiences,” said Goodman.