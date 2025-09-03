Apple’s iPhone 17 Air poised to be first global e-sIM-only device

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple is reportedly on the verge of a major product strategy shift, with its highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” event on September 9 expected to introduce the first e-SIM-only iPhones for international markets. While the company has already removed the physical SIM card tray from U.S. models since the iPhone 14, sources indicate a global rollout is imminent, led by the much-rumored iPhone 17 Air.
Reports from multiple outlets suggest Apple has instructed its authorized resellers in the European Union to complete mandatory e-SIM training by September 5, just four days before the official product announcement. The directive, which applies to all 27 EU member countries, is seen by analysts as a strong signal that at least some of the new iPhone 17 models will ditch the physical card slot.
The prime candidate for this transition is the new iPhone 17 Air, which is said to be the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever, at a mere 5.5mm thick. This ultra-slim design, sources say, is likely the driving force behind the decision to eliminate the SIM tray to conserve valuable internal space.
While the sleeker form factor is expected to come with a smaller battery and a single 48MP rear camera, the iPhone 17 Air is still rumored to boast a premium 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
This move aligns with Apple's long-standing push for e-SIM technology, which it argues is more secure than physical cards. The question remains whether the e-SIM-only model will be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Air or if it will extend to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in other regions.
The full scope of Apple's plan will become clear on September 9, but the training mandate for European resellers suggests that the company is ready to take a bold step toward a fully digital future for mobile connectivity.