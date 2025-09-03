Alphabet expands Google Pixel production in India, eyes exports amid global supply diversification

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is ramping up production of its Pixel smartphones in India, including the newly launched Pixel 10 Series, while exploring exports from the country, The Economic Times reported. The move is seen as part of Alphabet’s broader strategy to de-risk manufacturing amid global tariff pressures and supply chain uncertainties.

Currently, Alphabet’s Pixel handsets, including the Pixel 9a, are assembled by Indian vendors Foxconn and Dixon Technologies, with potential new partners such as Micromax-owned Bhagwati Products also in discussions for production expansion. While the initial batch of Pixel 10 devices was imported from Taiwan, company officials have held multiple meetings with existing and prospective partners to scale up local manufacturing and explore exports.

As per media report, older models like the Pixel 9 were recently imported from Taiwan, but production of newer models and potential exports from India is being actively planned.

At its peak, Indian vendors produced 70,000–80,000 Pixel handsets per month. Positioned in the premium segment, these smartphones now compete directly with Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy devices, especially after local manufacturing reduced import duties and enhanced price competitiveness.

Alphabet has also strengthened its sales network in India, appointing 18 distributors and expanding availability through major chains such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles and Poorvika, along with over 2,000 multi-brand retail outlets nationwide.