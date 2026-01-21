Only natural stones can be called diamonds under new BIS standards

India’s diamond jewellery market is set for greater transparency after the Bureau of Indian Standards introduced a new terminology framework that restricts the use of the word diamond exclusively to natural stones, a move aimed at strengthening consumer protection and reducing confusion in the marketplace.

The Indian gem and jewellery sector has long grappled with inconsistent and often misleading terminology, particularly across online and e-commerce platforms, where consumers have struggled to distinguish between natural diamonds and laboratory-grown alternatives. In the absence of a unified standard, buyers were frequently left uncertain about the true nature of their purchase. The new BIS framework establishes a clear and enforceable distinction between natural diamonds and man-made products, providing a formal standard for disclosure across the industry.

Under the revised rules, the word diamond when used on its own applies only to natural diamonds. Sellers may use qualifying terms such as natural, real, genuine or precious when referring to these stones. In contrast, man-made alternatives must be disclosed at all times using only the full descriptions laboratory-grown diamond or laboratory-created diamond. Abbreviated terms such as LGD, lab-grown or lab-diamond are no longer permitted for formal disclosure.

The standards also prohibit the use of descriptors such as nature’s, pure, earth-friendly or cultured for laboratory-grown products. In addition, relying solely on brand names without the approved laboratory-grown qualifier is considered insufficient disclosure under the new rules.

Richa Singh, managing director of the Natural Diamond Council, said the standard delivers long-awaited clarity for consumers by ensuring buyers know exactly what they are purchasing and by reinforcing trust in natural diamonds.

The move has drawn broad support from across the jewellery trade. Tarun Kanwar, director at Navrattan Jewellers, said transparency and trust form the foundation of the jewellery business, particularly in a market like India, as reported by The Economic Times. Vaibhav Saraf, director at Aisshpra Jewellery, stated that the industry welcomed the exclusive use of the word diamond for natural stones, noting that clear terminology is essential for informed consumer choice and fairness. Sunil Datwani, director of Gehna Jewellers, said retailers in western India view transparency as a responsibility, adding that the BIS guidelines provide much-needed direction while strengthening consumer trust and preserving the integrity of natural diamonds.

The Natural Diamond Council is a global not-for-profit organisation with operations across the United States, China, India, the UAE and Europe.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 1:46 PM