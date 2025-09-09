Airbnb backs 1.11 lakh jobs in India, adds Rs 2,400 crore in wages in 2024: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Airbnb contributed significantly to India’s tourism and hospitality economy in 2024, supporting more than 1.11 lakh jobs and generating around ₹2,400 crore in wages, according to a new report.
The Economic Impact of Airbnb in India (May 2025) study, conducted by Oxford Economics and commissioned by the global home-sharing platform, revealed that Airbnb guest spending in India reached ₹11,200 crore last year, covering both accommodation and non-accommodation outlays.
Domestic travel drove much of this growth, with Indian travellers accounting for 91 per cent of Airbnb guests in 2024, up from 79 per cent in 2019. The surge reflects rising demand among younger travellers and cements India’s position as one of Airbnb’s fastest-growing markets. Among foreign visitors, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia were the top sources of inbound guests.
The report found that guests typically stayed for two nights and spent an average of ₹11,000 per day on essentials such as dining, shopping, transport and entertainment. Of every ₹10,000 spent, ₹3,800 went to restaurants, ₹2,400 to transport, ₹2,100 to shopping, ₹900 to arts and entertainment, and ₹800 to groceries.
Airbnb’s footprint accounted for 0.5 per cent of India’s travel and tourism GDP in 2024 and supported 0.2 per cent of tourism-related employment - equivalent to one in every 417 jobs in the sector.
The platform’s economic ripple effects went beyond core tourism, contributing ₹3,100 crore to transport and storage, ₹1,500 crore to agriculture and ₹1,300 crore to real estate. On employment, Airbnb-linked activity supported around 38,000 jobs in transport and storage, 19,600 in food and beverage services, 16,800 in wholesale and retail trade, and 10,700 in manufacturing. Wage benefits included ₹810 crore in transport and storage, ₹290 crore in manufacturing, and ₹260 crore in real estate.
Notably, non-urban destinations made up 16 per cent of Airbnb’s gross booking value in India last year — triple the share in 2019 — underscoring growing traveller interest in rural and lesser-known locations beyond the country’s major cities.