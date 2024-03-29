comScore            

      Mamaearth parent Honasa launches GenZ focused makeup brand Staze

      In a statement, the company said that the brand has been created by a coalition of 43 beauty experts worldwide, including product specialists, dermatologists, influencers, and makeup artists.

      The brand’s target demographic is Indian women in the age group of 18-24 years, “who prioritise innovation and quality at accessible price points". (Image via LinkedIn)

      Honasa Consumer Limited (HCL), the parent of Mamaearth, has announced the launch of its latest venture ‘Staze’, a colour cosmetic line in a bid to enter the segment currently dominated by the likes of Loreal, Lakme, Sugar.

      The first range by the brand, Staze 9to9, is powered by proprietary C-Lock technology that ensures 12-hour wearability. The colour-lock technology binds with pigments, creating an impermeable shield against environmental factors like oil, sweat, and water, delivering unmatched colour payoff and protection, it added.

      “Staze is poised to carve its niche with a distinct emphasis on performance and innovation. We firmly believe that Gen Z consumers, who are seeking value and innovation, and Staze is uniquely positioned to meet and exceed their expectations", said Ghazal Alagh, Chief Innovation Officer, Honasa Consumer Ltd.

      Commenting on the latest brand addition, Varun Alagh, Chairman and CEO of Honasa Consumer Limited, said: “Honasa has always been at the forefront of innovation and being the pioneers in the BPC industry, we recognised a vital opportunity to address the burgeoning demand for innovative yet accessible colour cosmetics. And with the colour cosmetics segment boasting a remarkable CAGR of 12 percent and a substantial size of Rs 15,000 crore, it became evident that there was a gap in the market. These factors paved the way for Staze…”

      The brand’s target demographic is Indian women in the age group of 18-24 years, “who prioritise innovation and quality at accessible price points”, he added.


