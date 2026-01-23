Godrej Consumer cuts ad spend 6% in Q3 | Online gaming rules likely in 15 days: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Profit was 12% higher than the previous quarter, reflecting an improvement in operating efficiency.

Godrej Consumer pares ad expenditure to Rs 341 crore in Q3 as profit remains flat

Godrej Consumer Products, a leading maker of household and personal care brands, posted a modest profit increase in the December quarter, supported by steady demand and careful cost control amid international pricing challenges.

In a stock exchange filing, the company stated that its consolidated profit remained flat at Rs 498 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. However, profit was 9% higher than the previous quarter, reflecting an improvement in operating efficiency. In Q2 FY26, the company's profit stood at Rs 459.3 crore.

Breaking: Karnataka HC hears ZO Games plea to defreeze ₹24.5 crore; other WinZO petitions heard

The Karnataka High Court on Friday heard a plea by Zo Pvt Ltd (earlier known as Zo Games Pvt Ltd.), a wholly owned subsidiary of online gaming platform WinZO Pvt Ltd, seeking partial defreezing of its bank accounts and attached assets worth around ₹24.60 crore, as enforcement action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Earlier, the ED had frozen assets worth around ₹192 crore, including bank balances, fixed deposits and mutual fund holdings of ZO Games.

Online gaming rules to be notified within 15 days after consultations, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Indian government plans to notify rules governing online gaming within the next 15 days following extensive consultations across sectors, Union minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told Moneycontrol on January 22 at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that under India’s constitutional framework, the substantive provisions of a law come into effect once it is passed by Parliament, while its operational aspects are implemented through rules. He said the rules were ready and would be published within an outer limit of 15 days.

Apple and European Commission clash over Digital Markets Act compliance

Apple has stepped up its criticism of the European Commission (EC), alleging that the regulator is preventing it from implementing App Store changes required under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and instead using delays to advance investigations and potential penalties.

The comments were made in a statement to Bloomberg after MacPaw announced it would shut down Setapp Mobile, an alternative iOS app marketplace in the European Union. MacPaw said the service will be discontinued on February 16, 2026, citing complex business terms that it said were incompatible with Setapp’s operating model.

Karnataka High Court lifts bike taxi ban, clears return of Ola, Uber and Rapido

The Karnataka High Court on Friday lifted the ban on bike taxi services in the state, clearing the way for platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido to resume operations.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi allowed appeals filed by cab aggregators ANI Technologies, which operates Ola, along with Uber and Rapido, challenging a single-judge directive that had halted bike taxi services in Karnataka until the state framed rules governing such operations.

First Published on January 23, 2026, 18:11:11 IST