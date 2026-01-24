Business leadership icon Radhika Gupta joins Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity Grand Jury

As entries for the Storyboard18 Awards For Creativity continue to open, Radhika Gupta joins an eminent panel of adjudicators drawn from creative leadership, brand management, media platforms and innovation domains.

The Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity, a platform set to recognise India’s most compelling advertising and brand storytelling work, has announced the appointment of Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, to its Grand Jury. The inclusion of a prominent financial industry leader atop the awards’ adjudication structure highlights the evolving intersections between creativity, strategic business thinking and cultural relevance.

The Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity aim to set a new benchmark for creative excellence in India’s advertising ecosystem. The awards cover a broad range of categories, including Brand Film & Storytelling Excellence, Digital & Social Innovation, Purpose-Driven Creativity, Creative Effectiveness, and newer formats such as AI-enabled experiences, gaming collaborations and creator-led narratives. Special honours like Bold Brand of the Year and Agency of the Year further lend breadth to the recognition framework. Eligible work must have been released in 2025, and the submission deadline is January 30, 2026.

In an era where creative work increasingly influences consumer perceptions, social discourse and brand value, the jury’s mandate extends beyond traditional craft metrics. Members will evaluate submissions for originality, cultural resonance, strategic clarity, innovation in execution and measurable impact.

A Leader Who Bridges Finance and Narrative

Radhika Gupta’s career in finance and asset management brings a distinctive lens to the awards’ jury. As MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, she leads one of India’s fastest-growing mutual fund houses within the broader Edelweiss Group, a diversified financial services company headquartered in Mumbai. Under her leadership, Edelweiss Mutual Fund has achieved significant milestones, including robust growth in assets under management and the launch of innovative products such as the Bharat Bond ETF — India’s first corporate bond exchange-traded fund.

Gupta’s professional journey reflects a blend of global outlook and strategic execution. Before joining Edelweiss, she worked with McKinsey & Company and AQR Capital Management, and in 2009 co-founded Forefront Capital Management in Mumbai — a boutique investment firm later acquired by Edelweiss Financial Services. She assumed the role of CEO in 2017 and was subsequently elevated to MD & CEO, guiding the company through significant expansion in scale and product offerings.

Her leadership also resonates beyond the boardroom. Gupta has been a visible voice on national platforms, including as a judge on Shark Tank India Season 3, where she evaluated early-stage entrepreneurs. She is also an author and speaker, known for engaging discussions on leadership and personal development.

Why Her Perspective Matters for Creativity Today

The modern creative economy — defined by rapid platform evolution, data-driven audience insights and cultural nuance — demands evaluators who understand both narrative power and strategic outcomes. As advertising formats proliferate across digital and traditional channels, work that excels creatively must also demonstrate business relevance, market insight and audience connection.

Gupta’s background in asset management, strategic growth and narrative engagement dovetails with the Storyboard18 Awards’ emphasis on creativity that matters not just aesthetically but commercially and culturally. Her participation on the grand jury signals a broader interpretation of creative excellence, one that values strategic thinking alongside artistic execution.

This approach reflects wider industry shifts. Brands increasingly view creative work as central to building trust, shaping identities and driving long-term value — goals that require both imaginative storytelling and business acumen.

A Broader Creative Benchmark

As entries for the awards continue to open, Gupta joins an eminent panel of adjudicators drawn from creative leadership, brand management, media platforms and innovation domains. Their collective task is to identify work that captures the imagination of diverse audiences, navigates the expectations of modern consumers and stands out in a crowded, fast-paced media environment. The Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity, with its inclusive categories and rigorous judging criteria, are poised to map the contours of excellence in Indian creative industries.

The Grand Jury

The jury brings together leaders who’ve shaped brands, culture and economic thinking in India.

Amitabh Kant, the force behind Incredible India and one of the country’s most respected reformers. Praveen Someshwar, CEO of Diageo India. Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of Omnicom Advertising India. Strategists and commentators Suhel Seth and Santosh Desai. Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director of Perfetti Van Melle India. Anil Viswanathan of Mondelez Europe. Shantanu Deshpande, Co-founder of Bombay Shaving Company.

First Published on January 24, 2026, 09:59:23 IST