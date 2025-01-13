Ministry of Tourism unveils major initiatives to promote Maha Kumbh 2025 as global tourism hub

To celebrate Maha Kumbh 2025, the Ministry of Tourism is rolling out several initiatives aimed at boosting both domestic and international tourism. The Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh is taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from 13th January to 26th February, 2025. This mega event, expected to attract millions of devotees, tourists, and pilgrims from across the world offers a unique opportunity to showcase India's cultural, spiritual heritage and tourism potential.

The Ministry of Tourism is setting up the Incredible India Pavilion, a 5000 sq. ft. space at Maha Kumbh, which will facilitate Foreign Tourists, Scholars, Researchers, Photographers, Journalists, Expat Community, Indian Diaspora etc. The pavilion will offer an immersive experience for visitors, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and the significance of Kumbh Mela. The pavilion will also feature the Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Poll, allowing visitors to vote for their favorite tourism destinations in India.

To cater to the specific needs of foreign tourists, influencers, journalists, and photographers attending Maha Kumbh, the Ministry of Tourism has set up a dedicated toll-free Tourist Infoline (1800111363 or 1363). Besides English and Hindi the Toll Free Infoline is now operating in ten (10) International languages and also in Indian vernacular languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese and Marathi. The service will provide assistance, information, and guidance to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable for international visitors.

The Ministry has launched a major social media campaign to generate buzz about the upcoming Maha Kumbh-2025. Special hashtags such as #Mahakumbh2025 and #SpiritualPrayagraj are being used to encourage people to share their experiences and moments from the event. Social media contests, collaborative posts with organizations like ITDC, UP Tourism, and other organizations, will amplify the visibility of the event and invite people to witness this spiritual extravaganza.

The Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with key tourism stakeholders like the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), IRCTC, and ITDC to offer a range of curated tour packages and luxury accommodation options. ITDC has set up 80 Luxury accommodation at Tent City, Prayagraj, while IRCTC is also providing Luxury Tents to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and tourists. These packages will be available in a digital brochure, which has been widely circulated to Indian Missions and India Tourism Offices for greater amplification.

To ensure seamless travel for tourists attending the Maha Kumbh, the Ministry of Tourism has partnered with Alliance Air to enhance air connectivity to Prayagraj from multiple cities across India. This will facilitate easier access for domestic and international visitors, allowing them to reach the event with ease and convenience.