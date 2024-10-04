MS Dhoni strengthens association with IPO-bound Garuda Aerospace

ADVERTISEMENT
Former captain of Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has announced through a Facebook post that his journey with IPO bound Garuda Aerospace continues to grow. He also stated in the post that he believes in the vision of Garuda to make India a Drone hub by 2030.
Dhoni commenced his association with Garuda Aerospace in 2022 after 100 drones were flagged of by PM Narendra Modi in 100 locations.
Talking about his association with Garuda as brand ambassador and stakeholder, M S Dhoni said, “As Garuda spreads its wings across the world, I am proud to be associated with the team’s journey in positively impacting Agriculture, Defence, Industry 4.0 and consumer drone sector as their captain.”
"Mahi Bhai has been an inspiration for all of us at Garuda Aerospace. His encouragement and unwavering support enthuses each one of us to always deliver to the best of our ability,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said.