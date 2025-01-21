Network18’s power-packed Maha Kumbh coverage captures 200 million+ views

Maha Kumbh 2025, the world’s largest spiritual gathering, has been brought to the screens like never before through Network18’s comprehensive coverage, which has already captured over 200 million views across the network platforms. The power-packed programming and an extensive on-ground setup has made Network18 brands the definitive source for Maha Kumbh content.

News18 Kumbh, a digital-first channel launched a month before the festival, is at the forefront of this massive effort. Streaming 24x7 on YouTube and DTH platforms like Den and Hathway, it has become the go-to platform for immersive content around the mega event. The channel features live streams, ground reports, podcasts, explainers and an exclusive Maha Kumbh documentary, giving audiences a front-row seat to this age-old tradition. News18 Kumbh's exclusive interview with the viral sensation IIT Baba, whose insights on faith and modernity struck a chord with viewers, has garnered over 50 million views across social platforms.

Bhaiyaji Kahin, News18 India’s flagship show, will be aired live from Prayagraj for a week in February, bringing in-depth discussions with devotees and thought leaders. On six auspicious snan days, 25 live streams across 15 network YouTube channels are expected to engage over 5 million viewers, capturing the sacred bathing rituals that define the Maha Kumbh.

Leveraging its extensive resources, the network has brought together teams from CNN-News18, News18 India, and regional channels to form a dedicated Kumbh bureau at the heart of the Mela grounds. It comprises 15 reporters and 15 camera teams, ensuring non-stop coverage in English, Hindi, and eight regional languages. From a fully operational camp office, the team is delivering round-the-clock reports that capture the spiritual, cultural, and human essence of the Maha Kumbh. Network18 has also deployed cutting-edge technology such as drone feeds and 360-degree video coverage, to deliver a dynamic perspective of this historic event.

As Maha Kumbh 2025 unfolds, Network18 will continue to bring stories that capture the unique essence of the Kumbh, from the rituals of the 13 akhadas to the vibrant lives of devotees, delivering unmatched storytelling that bridges tradition and modernity.