Ola Electric responds to CCPA notice, claims 99% of complaints resolved

Ola Electric on Monday, October 12, responded to a show cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) concerning a surge of over 10,000 complaints.
While Ola noted that it had resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received from the CCPA, it did not clarify the total number of complaints filed by customers overall or provide a full breakdown of their status.
The CCPA’s notice, issued in response to allegations of service deficiencies and potential consumer rights violations, followed a flood of complaints on the National Consumer Helpline related to service delays and refund issues.
In its statement, the company emphasised that "Ola Electric has a robust mechanism to address complaints raised with respect to our vehicles."
"In fact, we wish to emphasise that, out of the 10,644 complaints received from the CCPA, 99.1% were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer, as per Ola Electric’s robust redressal mechanism."
Ola Electric now awaits further communication from the CCPA as the regulatory body continues its investigation into the company’s consumer service practices.