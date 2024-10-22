            

      Ola Electric responds to CCPA notice, claims 99% of complaints resolved

      The CCPA’s notice, issued in response to allegations of service deficiencies and potential consumer rights violations, followed a flood of complaints on the National Consumer Helpline related to service delays and refund issues.

      By  CNBC - TV18Oct 22, 2024 11:02 AM
      Ola Electric responds to CCPA notice, claims 99% of complaints resolved
      The CCPA’s notice, issued in response to allegations of service deficiencies and potential consumer rights violations, followed a flood of complaints on the National Consumer Helpline related to service delays and refund issues.

      Ola Electric on Monday, October 12, responded to a show cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) concerning a surge of over 10,000 complaints.

      While Ola noted that it had resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received from the CCPA, it did not clarify the total number of complaints filed by customers overall or provide a full breakdown of their status.

      The CCPA’s notice, issued in response to allegations of service deficiencies and potential consumer rights violations, followed a flood of complaints on the National Consumer Helpline related to service delays and refund issues.

      In its statement, the company emphasised that "Ola Electric has a robust mechanism to address complaints raised with respect to our vehicles."

      "In fact, we wish to emphasise that, out of the 10,644 complaints received from the CCPA, 99.1% were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer, as per Ola Electric’s robust redressal mechanism."

      Ola Electric now awaits further communication from the CCPA as the regulatory body continues its investigation into the company’s consumer service practices.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 22, 2024 11:01 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Network18’s Moneycontrol Pro crosses 1 million paying subscribers

      Network18’s Moneycontrol Pro crosses 1 million paying subscribers

      Brand Marketing

      Zomato to launch 'District' app in 4 weeks: Deepinder Goyal

      Zomato to launch 'District' app in 4 weeks: Deepinder Goyal

      Brand Marketing

      Zomato's profit declines 30% QoQ to Rs 176 crore; Ad expenses surge to Rs 343 crore

      Zomato's profit declines 30% QoQ to Rs 176 crore; Ad expenses surge to Rs 343 crore

      Brand Marketing

      Flashback tales: Shah Rukh Khan as a surprising choice for Hyundai's blockbuster entry in 1998

      Flashback tales: Shah Rukh Khan as a surprising choice for Hyundai's blockbuster entry in 1998

      How it Works

      PhonePe founders' pay cut: Salary drops to Rs 5 crore

      PhonePe founders' pay cut: Salary drops to Rs 5 crore

      Brand Marketing

      The Hyundai Journey: How South Korea's Chaebol became India's Automotive Icon

      The Hyundai Journey: How South Korea's Chaebol became India's Automotive Icon

      Brand Marketing

      PhonePe cuts 60 percent customer support staff to focus on AI powered solutions

      PhonePe cuts 60 percent customer support staff to focus on AI powered solutions