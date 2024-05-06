Pat Cummins introduces Mumbai to the New Balance experience

New Balance, a sports brand has unveiled its newest retail concept at Linking Road, Mumbai alongside cricketer, Pat Cummins. The launch highlights New Balance's strategic expansion plans, under the newly launched India subsidiary, of broadening its global presence and making significant strides within India.

The retail concept embodies New Balance at the intersection of sports and culture catering to both, the fashion influencers, and the elite athletes. The new store intends to offer a dynamic retail experience highlighting the brand’s quality craftsmanship and its consistent strive for innovation. Conceptualized around central seating, the structural arrangement aims to stimulate community-building while encouraging consumers to connect and draw inspiration from each other as they navigate their individual selves.

Pat Cummins, who has been a part of the New Balance family since the start of his athletic career, played a key part in the launch day activities as the brand inaugurated their first store in Mumbai. During the event, Pat participated in several media interactions, gave us a glimpse into his life outside of Cricket, interacted with his fans, and gave us some memorable moments in a friendly game.

Pat Cummins, Australian Cricketer and New Balance Ambassador said. "I'm thrilled to be part of the launch celebrations of New Balance's Mumbai store. It's exciting to see New Balance growing in India, a move that should excite all sports enthusiasts. We both believe in using the power of sport to make a positive impact in the world and that has been the driving force in our long-standing relationship. I wish the team here at New Balance, the absolute best, and I know the brand will inspire the next generation of sports talent in India.