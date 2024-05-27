            

      Pepsico India launches Gatorade® in Jammu and Kashmir

      With the rollout of Gatorade® across Jammu & Kashmir, PepsiCo India will further the brand’s ongoing 'Sweat Makes You Shine’ messaging and campaign in the state.

      By  Storyboard18May 27, 2024 1:13 PM
      Pepsico India launches Gatorade® in Jammu and Kashmir
      Gatorade® is available in 3 variants - Blue Bolt, Orange, and Lemon in 250 ml packs across all traditional and modern retail outlets as well as leading e-commerce platforms.

      PepsiCo India is expanding its beverage offerings in Jammu & Kashmir with the launch of its iconic hydration brand, Gatorade® for the first time in the market. Gatorade® will be available in Jammu & Kashmir in all three of its flavors: Blue Bolt, Orange, and Lemon.

      With the rollout of Gatorade® across Jammu & Kashmir, PepsiCo India will further the brand’s ongoing 'Sweat Makes You Shine’ messaging and campaign in the state.

      The launch of Gatorade® was celebrated by a marquee event in Jammu in the presence of renowned personalities including Vivrant Sharma, Ajay Sharma, Head Coach, Seniors of JKCA, Brig. Anil Gupta, Member of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), and Shubham Khajuria, Current Captain- Jammu & Kashmir cricket team and former India U19 player. The event also welcomed PepsiCo India leadership and Anurag Jaipuria, Owner- Jai Beverages Pvt. Limited. These designated guests engaged in a conversation that highlighted Gatorade®'s role in hydration and maintaining an active lifestyle, positioning it as the preferred choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike.

      Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy & Hydration, PepsiCo India says, “Backed by GSSI (Gatorade Sports Science Institute), Gatorade has consistently been at the forefront of hydration, delivering athletes and people with active lifestyles the essential means to enhance their performance through consistent replenishment. We are thrilled to bring Gatorade to Jammu & Kashmir and are hopeful that we inspire professional athletes or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle across the region to keep pushing the limits and stay hydrated in their fitness journey with Gatorade.”

      Saurabh Sharma, Director PepsiCo- North, East and Central said, “As we introduce Gatorade in Jammu & Kashmir, I'm absolutely thrilled. Our goal is to inspire everyone in the region, be they athletes or those who follow active lifestyle, to stay hydrated and pursue their goals with the support of Gatorade every step of the way.”

      Sami Butt, VP Sales, and Marketing, Jai Beverages Pvt Ltd said, “Gatorade believes in the importance of staying active and healthy. We're happy to bring Gatorade to Jammu & Kashmir, hoping to motivate athletes and active individuals to stay hydrated and reach their goals.”

      Gatorade® is available in 3 variants - Blue Bolt, Orange, and Lemon in 250 ml packs across all traditional and modern retail outlets as well as leading e-commerce platforms.


      Tags
      First Published on May 27, 2024 1:13 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Mygate partners with ACKO to deliver smarter insurance to 4mn households

      Mygate partners with ACKO to deliver smarter insurance to 4mn households

      Brand Marketing

      Digitas India partners with MoEngage to empower brands to maximize ROI

      Digitas India partners with MoEngage to empower brands to maximize ROI

      Brand Marketing

      Glance and Star Sports bring fans closer to their cricket idols with access on lock screen

      Glance and Star Sports bring fans closer to their cricket idols with access on lock screen

      Brand Marketing

      Boldfit expands reach with Blinkit, now available for 10-minute Delivery

      Boldfit expands reach with Blinkit, now available for 10-minute Delivery

      Brand Marketing

      Salesforce India organizes first edition of Great India Sales & Marketing Summit

      Salesforce India organizes first edition of Great India Sales & Marketing Summit

      Brand Marketing

      News18 Hindi dominates election coverage, secures top spot as India’s No.1 Hindi News site

      News18 Hindi dominates election coverage, secures top spot as India’s No.1 Hindi News site

      Brand Marketing

      How to craft campaigns that appeal to the new-age insurance consumer; Sai Narayan's top tips

      How to craft campaigns that appeal to the new-age insurance consumer; Sai Narayan's top tips