Today in AI | ChatGPT users in India under 24 | Musk sues Apple over AI rivalry | Netflix guidelines for AI production

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Half of ChatGPT users in India are students under 24, says OpenAI

Nearly half of ChatGPT users in India are under the age of 24 and are primarily using the tool for study purposes, according to OpenAI.

Speaking on Monday at an event in New Delhi, Leah Belsky, Vice President and General Manager, Education at OpenAI, said Indian students make up the largest share of ChatGPT’s global student community, including heavy adoption of the platform’s recently launched study mode.

Belsky said that India is home to the largest student population on ChatGPT globally, with millions turning to it for homework help, prepare for exams, and to explore new ideas.

Elon Musk’s xAI sues Apple and OpenAI in antitrust battle over AI Market

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has filed a lawsuit against Apple and ChatGPT creator OpenAI in a US federal court in Texas, accusing the firms of conspiring to suppress competition in the AI market.

The lawsuit claims Apple and OpenAI have “locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing.” It further alleges that Apple’s exclusive deal with OpenAI, which has seen ChatGPT integrated into iPhones, iPads and Macs, has resulted in the exclusion of rival products such as Musk’s Grok chatbot.

Netflix issues strict guidelines for use of generative AI in productions

Netflix has introduced a detailed framework to govern the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in its productions, signalling a cautious but open embrace of the technology. The move follows the streaming platform’s first confirmed use of generative AI in a television show earlier this year.

In a blog post, Netflix emphasised that generative AI tools—capable of producing video, sound, text and images—can serve as “valuable creative aids” when applied transparently and responsibly. However, the company also acknowledged the sensitivities around their deployment and the rapidly evolving legal environment.

Google to reintroduce in-person interviews amid rising AI cheating concerns

Google is revising its recruitment process to address growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence in online interviews. Chief executive Sundar Pichai has confirmed that the company will reintroduce at least one round of in-person interviews, marking a shift from the virtual hiring practices that became standard during the pandemic.

The decision comes as fears mount that candidates are using AI tools to gain an unfair advantage in remote interviews. During a recent town hall, Pichai acknowledged the challenges, stating: “Given we all work hybrid, I think it’s worth thinking about some fraction of the interviews being in person. I think it’ll help both the candidates understand Google’s culture and I think it’s good for both sides.”

Perplexity AI announces $42.5 million revenue-sharing plan to pay publishers

Perplexity AI announced a new revenue-sharing model that will pay publishers when their content is used to answer user queries. The startup, often seen as a rival to Google, is setting aside $42.5 million to compensate media outlets.

The payouts will be part of a new subscription service called Comet Plus, which is an add-on for existing premium users. For $5 a month, the program will ensure that publishers and journalists benefit from AI-enabled business models. The company stated this new approach is a "model that's right for the AI age."

This initiative comes as Perplexity faces multiple lawsuits from major media companies, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper. These lawsuits allege that the startup is illegally copying and profiting from copyrighted material to power its "answer engine."

Apple in talks with Google over Gemini AI to power next-gen Siri

Apple is reportedly exploring a partnership with Google to integrate its Gemini artificial intelligence system into Siri, marking what could be the most significant overhaul of the voice assistant since its launch.