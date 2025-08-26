TCS forms AI & Services Transformation Unit; Appoints Amit Kapur as Global Chief

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the formation of a new AI and Services Transformation unit, appointing Amit Kapur as the Global Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer, effective September 1. Kapur will report to Aarti Subramanian, Executive Director, President, and Chief Operating Officer at TCS.
Kapur joined TCS as a graduate in 1999 and rose through the ranks to become the Head of UK and Ireland after two decades.
According to an internal note cited by Moneycontrol, Subramanian stated that the new unit will consolidate TCS’s existing AI capabilities and work closely with horizontal service units and industry business groups. The goal is to scale the company's impact in AI and enable large-scale benefit realization for clients. The current AI and data unit will be integrated into this new structure.
She also mentioned plans to reimagine TCS’s investments in its global Pace Ports to bring real-world AI experiences closer to customers.
Generative AI (GenAI) has emerged as a pivotal force in 2024, driving what TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran called a “civilizational shift” in the company’s FY24-25 annual report. He wrote, “Achieving near-human reasoning capabilities, GenAI is not just another tech cycle — it is a civilizational shift.”
Chandrasekaran emphasized the role of GenAI in reshaping analytics, customer experience, marketing, and even manufacturing through autonomous systems and AI agents. He highlighted its convergence with advances in semiconductors, cloud computing, quantum technology, robotics, and energy innovation as catalysts for the shift.