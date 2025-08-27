Crisis Counsel: Influencer allies - the new insurance policy in brand crises

ADVERTISEMENT
This discussion on Media Dialogues with Storyboard18, featuring Lloyd Mathias and Archana Jain, examined how brands can navigate real-time reputational challenges. One emerging trend highlighted in the conversation is the strategic use of allies and influencers as a buffer during social-media-led crises.
Crisis communication today extends well beyond official press statements and spokesperson quotes. In a noisy, fragmented online environment, public trust is often reinforced by voices outside the organisation. Increasingly, brands are building networks of allies—trusted influencers, opinion leaders, and long-term collaborators—who can speak up on their behalf when a crisis erupts.
This isn’t about hiring celebrity brand ambassadors at the last minute. It’s about gradual relationship-building over time—people who genuinely understand the brand’s values and products, and are willing to defend or contextualize an issue when the narrative goes off the rails.
Many companies have informal or formal standby lists of such individuals. When outrage spreads online, they don’t just rely on the brand handle to issue clarifications. They also activate credible third parties who can share perspective, facts, or simply express continued confidence in the brand. This often helps dilute the impact of trolls or negative media coverage—because audiences are more likely to trust an impartial voice than the official line.
Digital backlash is ruthless and quick. But if a brand has invested in long-term positive equity—whether through industry experts, content creators or loyalists—it has what one might call “reputational insurance.” These allies will speak up only if the company’s stance is defensible. No influencer will risk their own credibility for a brand that has acted irresponsibly.
This speaks to a broader truth: goodwill cannot be conjured overnight. It is the result of consistent engagement, transparency and mutual respect. Not only does this help brands during crises, it also builds robust reputational capital in the long term.
In a world where every social media storm can spin out of control within hours, a brand’s best defense is an ecosystem of trust—voices that vouch for it not because they’re paid, but because they believe in what it stands for.
