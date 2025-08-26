Eternal faces GST demand of over Rs 40 crore; Zomato and Blinkit parent to file appeals

ADVERTISEMENT
Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, has received three GST orders from the Bengaluru Joint Commissioner, imposing a combined tax demand exceeding Rs 40 crore, including interest and penalties. PTI reported that the orders pertain to the period July 2017 to March 2020.
In a regulatory filing on Monday night, Eternal stated that the GST demand includes Rs 17.19 crore in tax, Rs 21.42 crore in interest and Rs 1.71 crore in penalties. The company said it intends to file appeals against the orders.
“Based on legal advice and internal review, we believe we have a strong case on merits. Appeals will be filed with the appropriate authority,” the filing read.
Eternal oversees four key businesses, Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure, all of which could be indirectly affected by the outcome. The company emphasized that it will continue normal operations while the matter is under review.
This development highlights the ongoing regulatory scrutiny faced by India’s leading food delivery and e-commerce platforms. Analysts say such GST orders, while significant, are not uncommon in fast-growing sectors and typically take time to resolve through appeals.