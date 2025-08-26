            
By  Storyboard18Aug 26, 2025 12:36 PM
Qatar Holding moves Karnataka HC to enforce SIAC award against Byju Raveendran, Byju Investments
Qatar Holding has approached the Karnataka High Court to enforce a Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) award against Byju Raveendran and Byju Investments, following alleged defaults on a $150 million loan extended in 2022. The funds were used to acquire shares in Aakash Educational Services.

The petition seeks: An injunction to prevent asset transfer or encumbrance; Attachment and sale of movable and immovable properties; Appointment of a receiver to take control of assets, revenues, and receivables; Full disclosure of all assets under oath, as per a Bar and Bench report.

The original deal included a personal guarantee from Byju Raveendran and a pledge of shares, with a repayment obligation of $300 million by March 2025. Qatar Holding terminated the transaction in February 2024 and demanded early repayment of $235 million due to defaults.

In April 2025, the Karnataka HC dismissed Qatar Holding’s earlier Section 9 plea, stating that interim relief must be sought under Section 17 from the tribunal once constituted, but extended interim safeguards for three months, further added the report.


First Published on Aug 26, 2025 12:36 PM

