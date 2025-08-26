From Red Carpets to Real Estate: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's Rs 100 crore quadruplex

            
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are moving into a Rs 100-crore quadruplex in Bandra, featuring 11,266 sq. ft., private terraces, and a prime sea-facing celebrity enclave location.

By  Storyboard18Aug 26, 2025 3:35 PM
The newly acquired quadruplex apartment spans the 16th to 19th floors of a high-rise, featuring 11,266 sq. ft. of interior space and an additional 1,300 sq. ft. of private terrace areas.

Bollywood’s power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, are set to make a high-profile move into their new ultra-luxurious sea-facing residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Located on the iconic Bandstand stretch, the home offers sweeping views of the Arabian Sea and places the couple in one of the city’s most prestigious celebrity enclaves.

The newly acquired quadruplex apartment spans the 16th to 19th floors of a high-rise, featuring 11,266 sq. ft. of interior space and an additional 1,300 sq. ft. of private terrace areas. Valued at over Rs 100 crore, the residence combines grandeur with comfort, reflecting the couple’s penchant for contemporary luxury.

The building neighbours some of Bollywood’s most renowned homes, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments, positioning Ranveer and Deepika amidst the city’s most glamorous and elite zip code.

While the exterior construction nears completion, reports suggest the interiors will be tailored to the couple’s refined taste, blending elegance with functionality. The home will feature expansive living spaces, private terraces for sea views, and serene areas designed for family life with their daughter, Dua.

For Ranveer and Deepika, the move is more than just a real-estate purchase. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, a sanctuary for family moments and a statement of their success in the film industry. With move-in expected soon, the couple is set to enjoy Mumbai’s most stunning sunsets from their new home.


