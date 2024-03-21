comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      playR retains title as official global merchandising partner for Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL 2024

      Founded in 2021, playR offers a wide range of products, including t-shirts, jackets, shorts, tracksuits, bats, balls, leg-guards, gloves, bicycles, bags, yoga mats, bottles, and limited-edition items.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 21, 2024 3:29 PM
      playR retains title as official global merchandising partner for Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL 2024
      They aim to be a leading provider of Lifestyle, Sports, and Service Management worldwide.

      playR retains title as the Official Global Merchandising Partner of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024.

      Ravi Kukreja, Co-Founder of playR and Director of iCOREts Private Limited, expressed his excitement about the partnership, "We are delighted to collaborate with Mumbai Indians once more. They are cricket legends, and we are thrilled to provide fans with high-quality gear that reflects their passion and loyalty.”

      A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “As we expand globally, merchandise becomes a powerful bridge connecting us with fans in India and beyond. Our partner playR helps build a universal bond through diverse fan merchandise offerings, transcending borders.”

      Founded in 2021, playR offers a wide range of products, including t-shirts, jackets, shorts, tracksuits, bats, balls, leg-guards, gloves, bicycles, bags, yoga mats, bottles, and limited-edition items. playR emphasises building long-term relationships with customers and employees, promoting community service and continuous employee education, and giving back to the community that supports their operations. They aim to be a leading provider of Lifestyle, Sports, and Service Management worldwide.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 21, 2024 3:29 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      IPL 2024: Hindware partners with RCB and Punjab Kings as an associate sponsor

      IPL 2024: Hindware partners with RCB and Punjab Kings as an associate sponsor

      How it Works

      Ad body ASCI to help advertisers get ready for digital data protection law

      Ad body ASCI to help advertisers get ready for digital data protection law

      Brand Makers

      Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as managing director

      Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as managing director

      Brand Marketing

      Centuary Mattress joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as official sleep sponsor for Tata IPL 2024

      Centuary Mattress joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as official sleep sponsor for Tata IPL 2024

      Brand Marketing

      Havas launches Conran Design Group network; Creative branding agency in France to be renamed W Conran Design

      Havas launches Conran Design Group network; Creative branding agency in France to be renamed W Conran Design

      Brand Marketing

      NIC Ice Creams joins Mumbai Indians as official partner for upcoming Tata IPL season

      NIC Ice Creams joins Mumbai Indians as official partner for upcoming Tata IPL season

      How it Works

      65 percent of brands now investing more than 16 percent of budget towards MarTech: Mirium India And VML Report

      65 percent of brands now investing more than 16 percent of budget towards MarTech: Mirium India And VML Report