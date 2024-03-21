playR retains title as official global merchandising partner for Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL 2024

playR retains title as the Official Global Merchandising Partner of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024.
Ravi Kukreja, Co-Founder of playR and Director of iCOREts Private Limited, expressed his excitement about the partnership, "We are delighted to collaborate with Mumbai Indians once more. They are cricket legends, and we are thrilled to provide fans with high-quality gear that reflects their passion and loyalty.”
A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “As we expand globally, merchandise becomes a powerful bridge connecting us with fans in India and beyond. Our partner playR helps build a universal bond through diverse fan merchandise offerings, transcending borders.”
Founded in 2021, playR offers a wide range of products, including t-shirts, jackets, shorts, tracksuits, bats, balls, leg-guards, gloves, bicycles, bags, yoga mats, bottles, and limited-edition items. playR emphasises building long-term relationships with customers and employees, promoting community service and continuous employee education, and giving back to the community that supports their operations. They aim to be a leading provider of Lifestyle, Sports, and Service Management worldwide.